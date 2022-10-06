Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole.

For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.

The Warriors are said to be considering a possible punishment for Green, though no specific details have been mentioned.

Now, according to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, Green has already apologized to the team for the incident. The veteran forward admitted that he emotions got the best of him and that he should have acted as a leader.

Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

It is unknown what Jordan Poole did or said that triggered Draymond Green, though another report cited that a change in the guard’s attitude irked their defensive anchor. The information from Chris Haynes was cryptic, though it does hint that some of the Warriors noticed and were not pleased with the difference in attitude from the young sharpshooter.

Haynes noted that the change comes as Poole works on lucrative contract extension with the Warriors.

Whatever the case may be, here’s to hoping that the issue gets resolved and the relationship between Green and Poole gets fixed. After all, the Dubs need to be united now more than ever as they attempt to defend their title.