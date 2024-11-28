The Golden State Warriors have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference to start the 2024-25 season, but they took a loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Monday, 128-120. During the game, the Warriors faced an offensive barrage from Cam Thomas who drew lofty praise from Draymond Green following the game.

During an episode of Draymond Green’s podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ the Warriors forward detailed how Cam Thomas put on a ‘Kobe-like’ show during the Nets’ big road win.

“The strategy was, we were gonna double him no matter where he went on the floor, Green said. “We were double-teaming him. He came off a handoff, we were double-teaming him. If he came off a ball screen, we were double-teaming him. And when I realized the strategy wasn’t gonna work, I was in a full-out trap, me and Moses Moody.”

“And I’m like, ‘Ah, yeah we got him close to the sideline. He about to turn the ball over.’ That man pulled up and shot,” Green continued. “I almost fouled him because I’m still coming up on the trap. I’m still closing the trap in, and he just rose up and shot it. I was like, ‘Oh! Oh naw! He different! This is Kobe-like!’”

Cam Thomas having career year for Nets



Cam Thomas finished with 23 points against the Warriors on Monday. He shot 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-7 from the three-point line and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also added three rebounds and one assist.

It’s been quite the season start for Thomas who was putting his name in the conversation for the league’s Most Improved Player award. The Nets are going to have to navigate the next couple of weeks though as Thomas is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

But prior to that, it was easy to see why Green had such high praise for him. Through the Nets’ first 17 games, Thomas had been averaging 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His points, assists, field goal percentage and three-point percentage are all career-highs. He’s playing a little over 33 minutes per game and taking around 17.5 shots per game. He’s averaging around seven attempts from three-point range and six attempts from the free-throw line, both career-highs.

While Green’s praise for Thomas is certainly eye-opening, it will be interesting to see where he picks up after he returns from the hamstring injury.