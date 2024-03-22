For a while now, the biggest concern facing the Golden State Warriors (36-32) was their unfavorable positioning in the NBA Play-In Tournament picture. But there is actually a possibility they don't even make it that far. The Dubs hold just a two and half game lead over the scorching hot Houston Rockets for 10th place in the West. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde continue to alternate shifts in the Bay Area.
Golden State appeared to turn a corner in February, with a top-six seed in the playoffs looking doable. Inconsistency reared its ugly head, though, as the Warriors were demolished by the Boston Celtics and stunningly suffered consecutive home losses to the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs all within the span of a week.
They have won three of their last five games since those missteps, but with four-straight matchups coming against playoff teams, it is imperative that this group finishes strong. Fans know Golden State is at its best when Draymond Green is on the floor.
Though, the squad's defensive anchor and valued facilitator is on the injury report ahead of Friday's face-off with the Indiana Pacers in the Chase Center. The postseason is already underway as far as Warriors fans are concerned, so they surely want to know if Green will be playing tonight.
Draymond Green's injury status for Pacers game
The four-time All-Star is dealing with lower back soreness but is listed probable to play versus Indiana. While this is obviously good news, Green's issues could linger through the last stretch of the regular season.
He is shouldering more responsibilities in the low post since becoming the team's regular center. The physicality that comes with doing some of that dirty work can be quite grueling for someone who is 6-foot-6. On the other hand, it is often unwise to doubt Green's resilience.
The 34-year-old has overcome plenty of adversity, most of which was of his own making, and is sneakily putting together an impressive campaign. He is smashing his career 3-point shooting numbers, draining 39.4 percent of his attempts from distance. The rest of his game remains intact, as the four-time champion is totaling 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.
There are other players stepping up like Jonathan Kuminga and rookie Brandin Podziemski, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can still dominate from 3-point land, but a healthy Draymond Green could determine how much longer this dynasty actually lasts. If it isn't done already, that is.
Warriors must be more consistent in the Chase Center
The aforementioned erratic nature of this team cannot be overstated. Last year, the Warriors were dreadful on the road. This season, they are 18-14 away from home but are just .500 in San Francisco. Golden State just waffles between one Bizarro World and another, making it extremely challenging to forecast its immediate future.
Friday night is the perfect opportunity for the Dubs to beat a quality opponent in the Chase Center. Pacers stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are starting to get more comfortable playing together and could exploit a banged-up Draymond Green. Though, these are the times when crowd energy should act as a vital energy boost.
If the Warriors are going to hold on to 10th place or jump up a couple spots, they must improve at home. Having a reliable stalwart like Green in the lineup will increase the odds of that happening.
A final injury update is still to come, but fans should plan on seeing the former Defensive Player of the Year in action against the Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.