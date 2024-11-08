Draymond Green is dealing with a right knee contusion ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Golden State Warriors have a chance to take down the only undefeated team left in the league, but will Green be available to help?

Green has been relatively healthy this season, and he's been a big part of the Warriors' success, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If Green does play, he'll have to match up against Evan Mobley, who has come into his own this season and is helping the Cavaliers keep their undefeated streak alive.

If Green is able to play, he should be able to use his defensive skills to contain Mobley and the Cavaliers' frontcourt.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Draymond Green's injury status vs. Cavs

Draymond Green is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion, and his status is up in the air for their matchup against the Cavaliers. Green most likely picked up the injury when they played the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and he could be in danger of missing the game.

If Green doesn't play, the Warriors have a list of players who could take his spot, such as Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Kevon Looney, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Warriors have been very successful this season, with head coach Steve Kerr playing a 12-man rotation, so everybody should be ready to roll if an injury occurs.

Green has always been an important piece to the Warriors, but him keeping his cool has been a problem for the past few seasons. So far this season, Green only has one technical that came against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he didn't even think he deserved that one.

“That tech was some bulls—, bro. Listen, I was bantering back and forth with Tyler Ford. I got nothing but love and respect for Tyler,” Green said. “Tre Maddox comes and stands next to me at the free throw line and he's like, ‘Tell me what's wrong.' And I was like ‘That's not a foul, man.' I got the same right to the ball that he got. I also didn't make any contact with him. It's not a foul.”

Green made a promise that he would keep his technicals down this season, which would be a big help to the Warriors.

“I'm gonna have less than 10 technical fouls this year,” Green said. “I might even make a decision to keep it less than eight.”