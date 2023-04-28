Outside the Bay Area, at least, Steph Curry sits one rung below the tier of all-time legends reserved for Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Just because he’s not in realistic running for the title of greatest player ever right now, though, hardly means Curry isn’t a GOAT in his own right.

Discussing his longtime teammate’s consensus status as the best shooter the game has ever seen, Draymond Green made the case that Curry—like Jordan and James—is one of the greatest players of all-time.

“But I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like — we all argue like, ‘Oh, is [Michael] Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron [James] dethrone him? Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it,” Green told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “There’s no debate. [Steph] is the greatest. So that confidence runs different. But I think we all here in this world know, there’s no debate. He’s the greatest — and that’s a special thing.”

Even after winning his fourth championship and first Finals MVP last June, pushing further up the individual hierarchy of NBA icons, few allowed for the possibility that Curry had entered the Jordan and James debate. Size and related defensive deficiencies just make it harder for Curry to impact both sides of the ball than most other players considered top-10 all-time.

Would another title warrant a re-examination of that status quo? No doubt. And fortunately for Steph Curry and his legion of fans worldwide, the Warriors’ chances to repeat as champions have never seemed more realistic.

After falling behind 0-2 to their Northern California rivals in the first round of the playoffs, the Dubs have the opportunity to close out the Sacramento Kings in Friday’s Game 6 at Chase Center.