The Golden State Warriors topped the Utah Jazz 129-107 on Monday night to win their fifth consecutive game and moved back above .500 on the season.

Warriors forward Draymond Green nearly had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. He also did his best Steph Curry impression with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt:

After the game, Green talked about the Warriors returning to their winning ways and how his suspension earlier in the season for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face may have had a silver lining, per Warriors on NBCS:

Said the Warriors star, “Honestly, I think me getting suspended helped in a weird way. Because, number one, since I got suspended [Jonathan Kuminga] has taken off. And that has kind of set the stage for this team. Bona fide number two option on our team. And so, now you've got different things, you're able to figure out different things you can go to, our offense doesn't look the exact same like it used to look. We've got different things that we're going to. You're able to find different combinations that work. It's just been kind of plug and play since then.”

The Warriors have been playing better since the suspension, but Green is also quick to point out that it still wasn't good that he was suspended, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Up next for the Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night before they play the Jazz on the road again Thursday.