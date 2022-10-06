Draymond Green reveals why he despises playing against trash teams

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is the ultimate competitor. He prides himself on guarding an opponent’s best player and getting under the skin of basically everyone he plays against. But, that’s not always the case.

On the latest episode of The Uninterrupted, Draymond revealed that he absolutely hates facing trash teams and finds it difficult to pump himself up to be a beast on both ends:

“It’s not a night that I show up and don’t wanna be a dog. Especially if it’s LeBron coming in or a Giannis coming in cause thats them games I live for. It’s the nights I show up, and we playing against the sorry motherf**kers like the Kings. OKC right now. The Kings may get better I hope, but you know, its like, how am I supposed to get myself up, with like, this engine, from playing in so many big-time games to playing on this soft Tuesday?”

Draymond Green with some straight savagery. But, I suppose he’s not totally wrong. He’s used to competing at the highest level and then when it comes to Golden State taking on one of the worst clubs in the league, the energy is just different. But, it’s also an opportunity to blow out their opposition. That’s always fun, too.

Green’s fiery attitude could result in some repercussions though after he reportedly threw a punch at Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday. The two had to be separated after the altercation. The Warriors may punish Draymond for his action, but it remains to be seen.