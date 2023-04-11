A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Rudy Gobert punching incident has been a content gift for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In a recent episode of his podcast, Green said that Gobert’s reaction to Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson actually got him to respect the Stifle Tower a little bit more.

“There are just some words, as men, you just don’t say,” Draymond Green said about Anderson’s behavior during the incident towards Gobert. “So when I saw the choice words that is b**h word Kyle Anderson used it towards Rudy Gobert. You do have to be ready with what comes with that, like you just not allow. Kyle Anderson uttered some words that a lot people thinks. He said it. He said what a lot of people thinks. I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side. He gained a little respect from me because he stood up for himself,” Draymond Green added.

"Kyle Anderson uttered some words to Rudy Gobert that a lot of people think… I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side" Draymond Green weighs in on the altercation between Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert 👀 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/ZLTwuqyH23 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

Draymond Green’s initial reaction to Gobert taking a swing at Anderson had Twitter in stitches, as he tweeted ” “Insecurity is always loud,” which, many NBA fans know, was the same message Gobert tweeted when Green punched Warriors teammate Jordan Poole back in the preseason.

Gobert was sent home by the Timberwolves right after he punched Anderson and has also been given a one-game suspension, meaning he won’t be there to help Minnesota win an all-important game on Tuesday in the Play-in Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Draymond Green and the Warriors, they will ace the Sacramento Kings in the first round.