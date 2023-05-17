A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant got himself in a whole lot of trouble again after he decided to brandish a gun on an IG Live feed. This same act got him suspended a couple of months ago, and for some reason, he’s now gone out to do the exact same thing again, as if he never learned his lesson. At this point, it’s no surprise that the pitchforks have come out for Ja, which has interestingly drawn quite a strong reaction from Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the Dubs veteran shared his two cents worth on the Ja Morant incident. Green decided to focus on the fact that some fans have been calling for the arrest of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar amid this most recent gun incident. According to Dray, this makes no sense:

“I don’t condone what Ja has done, but what I will say is I saw a couple of people screaming, like, ‘Lock him up. Lock him up,” Green said. “It’s actually not illegal to have a gun a lot of places in America. So to just start screaming, ‘Lock him up,’ you all actually don’t know if he broke a law. You don’t know if he had a license. You don’t know if the gun was licensed for him. … So the whole, ‘Lock him up, he’s a thug’ stuff, let’s stop.”

Draymond Green takes issue with the people that want Ja Morant locked up #AMPpartner pic.twitter.com/UFES4LG5IM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2023

Be that as it may, Draymond Green made it abundantly clear that he believes Morant made a major mistake in his decision to brandish a firearm during a live feed:

“Was he wrong? Absolutely,” Green continued. “Everyone’s saying it’s irresponsible. Of course, it’s irresponsible. You have a following, and you’re trying to build a business. … Stop it, or don’t build a business.”

Green obviously does not want Ja to get arrested, but it is also clear that the Warriors star believes that Morant will also need to pay for his sins.