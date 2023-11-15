Gilbert Arenas hilariously trolled Rudy Gobert amid the controversial altercation involving the Timberwolves center and Draymond Green.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas indeed has no chill. In a recent episode of the Gil's Arena, the former Washington Wizards guard tried to troll Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves by putting a neck brace on.

Of course, at this point, everyone already knows of the mini-Royal Rumble that occurred in Tuesday night's game between Minnesota and the Golden State Warriors, which also involved Gobert and Draymond Green, so one's lost here about what kind of point Arenas was trying to make.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 🤣 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/pC5s8g4FWF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

The chokehold that Green applied on Gobert was one of the most visually shocking moments to happen so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The two have had history, but there weren't likely a lot of people expecting Green to go full Jon Jones on Gobert that night.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves got the last laugh vs. Warriors

Nevertheless, it was Gobert and the Timberwolves who got the last laugh, as they left the Bay Area with a come-from-behind 104-101 road win. Gobert finished with nine points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes of action. Green, meanwhile, was ejected shortly after the altercation, spending just two minutes of action on the floor. The Warriors' versatile forward is also likely to be suspended due to his actions in the Timberwolves game.

With the win, the Timberwolves now have a seven-game undefeated streak going, which they will look to extend Wednesday night during a visit to the Valley to face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors, on the other hand, have now lost all of their last four games.