After the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup action on Friday, November 15, several members of the organization spoke out about a third-quarter moment between Draymond Green and rookie Zach Edey. The NBA upgraded the play to a Flagrant 1 after the game.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the Warriors' veteran spoke out about Jenkins' postgame comments. And he was clearly upset about how the coach handled the situation.

“You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who's a softie- bro, this is game 11. You running to the media crying about a foul, that- come on, bro,” Green said on his show. “So guess what you just taught your 7'3″ rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We bigs! We big men! You don't run to the media talking about a foul. You a big man!”

Green predicted that Edey would cause trouble for star guard Ja Morant.

“He's supposed to protect Ja Morant. You're setting him up to where Ja Morant gon' be protecting him!

The Warriors' star also predicted that since NBA stars are now aware that the rookie center is not “tough,” Edey will face consequences.

“He's big enough to possibly have fooled people that he could be a little tough,” Green went on to say. “And now nobody believe you. Now Joel Embiid gonna, like, try to put his chest into the stanchion, just to see, like, ‘huh, I think he might be a little soft,' BOOM!”

Draymond Green's flagrant foul on Zach Edey is causing some trouble

Five minutes into the third quarter, Green tripped while driving to the basket with the ball. After landing on his side in the paint to Zach Edey's right, Green rolled over and held both of Edey's feet to the ground with his left leg. This caused Edey to hit the floor alongside Green. The play inspired national discourse about the Warriors' veteran, including ESPN's Kendrick Perkins saying he should be suspended.

Green's latest comments on his podcast will not help. Reporters will ask both Jenkins and Edey about what was said about each of them. Including his take that Jenkins is going to be responsible for Edey developing into a “soft” player.

“Y'all gotta stop breeding these soft dudes, man. Stop making these guys turn out to be snitches, and soft, and going to tell, because you are a big man!”

Draymond Green has had some incredible games for the Warriors this season, who sit at 10-3. The Warriors and Grizzlies, funnily enough, are the 2nd and 7th seeds in the Western Conference. The NBA Play-In Tournament changes things but traditionally, the two would have played in the first round of the postseason if it began today.

Maybe Green thinks the Warriors and Grizzlies are on a crash course and is trying to reignite the rivalry between the two teams. It was at its peak when Dillon Brooks played for Memphis and Al Kapone was a relevant part of the match-up. Both teams look notably different nowadays but it would certainly still be fun.