Draymond Green’s first Warriors practice since Jordan Poole punch brought ‘joy in the gym’

Steve Kerr said there was “literally nothing to report” from Draymond Green’s first practice back with the Golden State Warriors since punching Jordan Poole. Considering the widespread belief the defending champions couldn’t have possibly moved on from last week’s violent altercation so quickly, though, any sign of harmony the were willing to offer on Thursday certainly would’ve placated Dub Nation.

Enter Kevon Looney.

The Warriors’ “moral compass,” as he’s described Kerr, clarified that Green’s return session looked pretty much like any other practice, replete with intensity, trash talk and the “joy” that’s always been a hallmark of Golden State’s dynasty. Looney added that he was unsurprised the Warriors were able to “move on” from the controversy so quickly.

“Everything felt pretty normal. Everybody was loose. The music was playing. There was joy in the gym. People was talking stuff, we was competing, getting after it. Felt like a normal day to me,” he said. “Things happen and we kind of move on pretty fast. I think that’s what makes our team special.”

Green re-joined the Warriors on Thursday after a week away from the team. Kerr said he’ll be in his normal starting spot for Friday’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, joining Klay Thompson, poised to make his long-awaited exhibition debut.

Only time will tell if any fallout from Green’s punch will derail the Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles. He also spoke after Thursday’s practice, reiterating that what matters most isn’t the state of his personal relationship with Poole, but that both of them are fully committed to winning. Green, copping to added motivation from criticism he’s received since the incident, predicted that he’s going to have an “incredible year,” too.

Maybe Green doomed Golden State’s championship defense before it officially tipped off. Until there’s on-court evidence of that possibility coming to fruition, though, the Warriors have earned enough trust to take their post-punch confidence at face value.