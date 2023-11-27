Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green will not compromise his playing style and stop defending his teammates. He couldn't care less if the NBA is holding his checkered past against him.

Draymond Green shared his thoughts with ESPN reporter Kendra Andrews this weekend.

“What matters to me is how the people I care about first and foremost, who are affected…what do they think,” Draymond Green said.

“The league made it clear (they're) going to hold everything against me that I've done before. That's OK. I need to adjust where I see fit, my teammates see fit, my coaches see fit, our front office sees fit…When I hear them say something, it means something to me,” Green added.

Draymond Green's remarks come amid his five-game suspension for his headlock on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on November 14.

The controversy began after the Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniel and Warriors' Klay Thompson got tangled up on a rebound play early in the first quarter. McDaniel and Thompson shoved each other as they tried to disentangle themselves.

Rudy Gobert tried to step in but Draymond Green quickly had him in a WWE-style headlock. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said his players saw Gobert about to grab Thompson's neck. That set off Green, who tried to defend his teammate. Officials promptly tossed Green, Thompson, and McDaniel from the game.

Green is no stranger to controversy. Authorities arrested him for assault seven years ago. He also got into an altercation with then-Warriors teammate Jordan Poole last year.

Despite Draymond Green's checkered past, he's not going to change who he is – the Warriors' valuable enforcer.