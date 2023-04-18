Draymond Green is “unlikely” to be suspended for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round series with the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in his team’s Game 2 loss on Monday night, drawing a flagrant-2 foul and automatic ejection.

“It is looking unlikely Warriors forward Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis when Sabonis grabbed his leg on Monday night,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported Tuesday on Twitter. “Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said.”

The incident in question occurred with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 2, after Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg upon falling to the floor. Green was assessed a flagrant-2 foul after replay review, ending his night prematurely, while Sabonis was issued a technical.

Golden State trailed by three once the situation was adjudicated in full, tying the game less than a minute later on a corner three by Gary Payton II. But the Warriors were unable to string together stops or find efficient shots in crunch-time, sorely missing Green’s unique two-way influence en route to another disappointing loss at Golden 1 Center.

Draymond Green placed most of the blame with Sabonis on the postgame podium, insisting he was merely trying regain his balance while having his right leg grabbed. He later went a step further on social media, sarcastically calling the Kings star big man out for a “solid basketball play.”

“Nothing wrong here. Solid basketball play!!” Draymond Green on Domantas Sabonis’ grabbing of his leg that led to his flagrant 2 and ejection in Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/Up6RnaXB1I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

The underdog Kings lead the most exciting series of the first round 2-0. Game 3 is on Thursday night at Chase Center.