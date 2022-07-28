Warriors sign potential second-round steal to multi-year contract

Sitting out of Summer League definitely isn’t how Ryan Rollins envisioned the start of his NBA career. Fortunately for the second-round pick, the Golden State Warriors saw enough from Rollins in college to reward him with a guaranteed deal regardless.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported on Thursday that Rollins has signed a three-year, $4.8 million deal with the Warriors that assures him of a payday through 2024-25.

Golden State Warriors No. 44 pick Ryan Rollins is signing a three-year, $4.8 million rookie deal, his agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of @SteinbergSports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal is fully guaranteed in first two seasons, and has significant guarantee in Year 3. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2022

This news comes as no surprise despite Rollins missing all of Summer League action with a stress fracture in his right foot, discovered during his onboarding process with the team. Prior reporting indicated that Golden State planned to sign Rollins to a guaranteed contract from the moment they selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 draft, locking up a young player management likes while saving Joe Lacob a few million in luxury tax payments.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Toledo, Rollins averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a sophomore en route to First Team All-MAC honors. His tight handle and herky-jerky penetrating style regularly fooled college defenders, giving Rollins the space to show off his touch from all three levels of the floor.

Though the 20-year-old needs to continue honing his long-range jumper and acclimate to the speed of the NBA, Rollins already has one very important fan in Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“I’m more of an observer during the draft. And when we go to The Finals, there’s no time to take part in any of it,” Kerr told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area in late June. “But I happened to see Ryan Rollins’ workout. I was on the elliptical after practice one day, getting my workout in, and there were six guys on the floor. And he just jumped off the page.”

Don’t expect Rollins to play a significant role for the defending champions as a rookie, or even necessarily garner regular minutes when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson rest. He’s firmly behind Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo in Golden State’s backcourt pecking order, and Moses Moody is also poised to play a lot of time at shooting guard. Two-way players Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones figure to enter training camp with a leg up on Rollins, too.

A roster spot secured by his new contract, though, Rollins has plenty of time to cement himself as a fixture for the Warriors beyond 2022-23.