Don’t go buying those Dwight Howard Golden State Warriors jerseys just yet. Shams Charania reported last week that the Warriors are planning to meet with Howard, leading a lot of fans to believe the eight-time All-Star's return to the NBA was a done deal.

The Warriors don’t see it that way and still need Howard to prove he can hack it in the Association.

“I'm told that the Warriors are looking at this just as another workout, just another guy they're bringing in to get a look at,” Kendra Andrews said. “That doesn't mean he is a member of the team.”

Howard did not play in the NBA last season, instead taking his talent to Taiwan where he quickly became a star despite dealing with injuries. He last played in America for the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 60 games with 27 starts in 2021-22.

Howard is five seasons removed from being a full-time starter in the NBA, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year still showed value coming off the bench later in his career. The Warriors have experimented with veteran big men before, perhaps most notably with DeMarcus Cousins.

The Warriors are gearing up for potentially their last run at a championship, making each roster move just as crucial as the next. Golden State wants to be absolutely certain they think a 37-year-old Dwight Howard can help the franchise capture another title.

Howard can likely still play in the NBA, but can he be a viable option for a contending team?