Warriors fans will love Andrew Wiggins’ latest proclamation

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-2023 NBA season once again as the hunted. That is because they found a way to lock down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and win their fourth title in the last eight years. Stephen Curry finally captured the elusive NBA Finals MVP. But, an argument can be made that it was Andrew Wiggins who might have had the largest overall impact in the series.

Wiggins showed off his defensive prowess, completely shutting down Celtics All-NBA First Team superstar Jayson Tatum.

Andrew Wiggins recently sat down with NBA writer Mark Medina. They discussed a number of things, including his personal goals. Wiggins said that he obviously wants to win another championship. But beyond that, he wants to land a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Team. He also discussed how much he emulates his teammates.

“Those are Warriors legends and Bay legends,” Wiggins said referencing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. “Hopefully by the time I’m done, people will look at me like that,” Wiggins said. “I just have to keep putting in the work and accomplish what they have accomplished.”

For all of the flash and pizzazz surrounding the Warriors, it is their defense that has truly set them apart. There are a bunch of teams that can shoot from beyond the arc. But none of them also defend like Golden State. From the sound of it, Wiggins is looking up to the right players. Iguodala won an NBA Finals MVP solely because of his defense on LeBron James. Green is recognized as a premier defender and Thompson was as well prior to his injuries.