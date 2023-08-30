The Golden State Warriors could be a potential future destination for Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo, at least according to one NBA insider. Antetkounmpo recently declined to commit to a long-term extension with the Bucks, and many floated the Warriors as a potential landing spot for the Greek Freak somewhere down the line.

NBA insider Chris Broussard is among those who would love to see the move take place.

“There is no place I’d rather see Giannis playing than with Steph Curry,” said Broussard on FS1's First Things First.

A pairing between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry would be sure to strike terror in opposing defenses. Their skillsets couldn't be more different, and in this case, it seems that Antetokounmpo's sheer size and force, combined with Curry's otherworldly shooting prowess, would make for a lethal one-two punch the likes of which the NBA has never seen.

Of course, a lot would have to happen in order for this pairing to actually take place.

Antetokounmpo is currently under contract with the Bucks for at least the next two seasons and is currently set to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026 when he will be 31 years old and Curry will be 38.

However, as we've seen in the past, disgruntled players can essentially demand trades at will in the modern NBA, and Antetokounmpo could certainly force Milwaukee's hand somewhere down the line if they rack up more premature playoff exits such as the one they had in 2023.

While it might take a lot for Chris Broussard's vision to come to fruition, it's certainly something Warriors fans can dream about as the 2023-24 season inches closer.