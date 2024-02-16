Klay Thompson has been demoted.

On Thursday evening, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, less than 24 hours after Golden State choked in epic fashion against the Los Angeles Clippers at home. Thompson made a backbreaking mental error late in that game, fouling Russell Westbrook of the Clippers when the team could have just played defense straight up, and now it appears that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is punishing his future Hall of Famer for that decision.

“Brandin Podziemski is starting in Klay Thompson’s place tonight in Utah. Thompson not currently listed on injury report, so appears to be coming off the bench. The lineup: Steph Curry, Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green,” reported Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. It is the first game that Thompson hasn't started since his rookie year.

Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski's ascension has coincided directly with Klay Thompson seeing dips in statistical averages virtually across the board this season, which can probably be attributed to a combination of age as well as the multiple devastating leg injuries he has sustained in recent years.

Meanwhile, while Podziemski does occasionally show moments of, well, being a rookie, he does bring a certain energy and intensity to the proceedings that aren't as evident with Thompson starting in his place.

Ironically enough, it was in Utah just a few nights ago when Thompson had one of his best games of what has been a rough season for him; however, it appears that Coach Kerr is hoping that a move to the bench will reduce the pressure on the former All-Star's shoulders.