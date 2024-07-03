Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently invited Klay Thompson for a round of golf at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles — the star-studded venue that plays host to Tiger Woods' annual Signature Event, the Genesis Invitational.

Instead of chatting about how to continue their historic partnership over their 18 holes at the hallowed Pacific Palisades course, the shooting guard and majority governor hit their balls and kept it moving, per ESPN, with a tacit understanding that the five-time All-Star — long frustrated by the Warriors' stances in contract talks — was ready to move on after 13 years in Golden State.

“Six weeks ago, the club's famous golf course was the site of the end of the Golden State Warriors' 13-year marriage to Klay Thompson,” wrote Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews. “The team's controlling owner, Joe Lacob, had invited Thompson to play a round with him at the exclusive course to show him respect, to try to strengthen a frayed bond with the franchise legend so that he might be willing to wait, to trust that the team still wanted him, even though negotiations on a new contract had long since gone south.” “And so it was that Lacob invited Thompson out to play Riviera in mid-May,” the article continues. “There was no set agenda. Lacob just wanted to connect with Thompson and to play. The invitation alone conveyed respect. “But in this case, it was just golf. There was no discussion of contracts or the team. No exploration of why Thompson had been so miserable all year. No drink out by Bogey's Tree. “If either man had something to say that might have saved what had been one of the best basketball marriages in recent history, this would've been the time. “But sometimes there's nothing left to say. The marriage is already over. All that's left to decide is how to move on.”

On Monday, the Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets agreed to a sign-and-trade that will send the future Hall of Famer to join Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the defending Western Conference champs. Thompson signed a 3-year, $50 million with the Mavs (the Warriors reportedly offered around two years, $40 million.)

Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 points on 38.7% 3-point shooting in 77 games last season.

In June 2023, Thompson and Stephen Curry lost to Kansas City Chiefs' teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the eighth rendition of Capital One's The Match.

Thompson is an avid golf fan and part-owner of The Bay Golf Club — the San Francisco-based team in TGL, the experimental arena league launching in 2025 founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Klay won't be short of golf resources in Dallas. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, four-time major champion Jordan Spieth, U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim are among the numerous PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars who reside in the metroplex.