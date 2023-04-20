A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t exactly the most loved team in the NBA right now. In fact, some folks might even say that Ja Morant and Co. have emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 in their eyes. One of these folks could be Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson.

An anonymous player recently came out with a savage assessment of the Grizzlies and their knack for being an outspoken bunch. For some reason, the player did not want his name disclosed and he wanted to keep his scathing criticism anonymous:

“They’re frontrunners,” said the unnamed source (h/t SportsCenter on Twitter). “They’re just extra. They talk when they’re winning. They don’t say s**t when they’re losing. Their whole thing over there is just annoying.”

That’s savage. It would have been much better, though, if we all knew who actually uttered these words. NBA Twitter, however, seems to believe that it’s Warriors star Klay Thompson who’s behind all this:

It's either Klay or Draymond

They can't fool me pic.twitter.com/RZTYlyF4vG — Kang (@Kidmonger) April 19, 2023

Y’all say Klay. I think it was Tyus Jones. Inside job. — Wolves Back (@wolvesback2022) April 19, 2023

Klay Thompson isn’t exactly the most diplomatic player out there, and he’s been caught jawing against his opponents on more than a few occasions. He’s had some not-so-nice things to say about the Grizzlies in the past, and if you think about it, this statement here seems to be on-brand for Klay. The mean streets of Twitter are convinced.

Whatever the case might be, the Warriors and the Grizzlies have a chance to meet up in the West Semis this year. Both teams will have some work to do, though, with the Warriors and the Grizzlies down in their respective series. If destiny would have it, though, this would be an undeniably mouth-watering second-round matchup between two teams with a lot of history.