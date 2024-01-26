Andrew Wiggins' overlooked rib injury could be having a big impact on his struggles this season for the Warriors.

With a 19-23 record, it's safe to say it's been an ugly season for the Golden State Warriors, and a guy playing a big part in those struggles is Andrew Wiggins. After becoming a crucial piece of their rotation over the past few seasons, Wiggins has regressed mightily this year, and it's getting to the point where fans are calling for him to get permanently moved to the bench in favor of Jonathan Kuminga.

Wiggins' numbers have been horrific all season long (12 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.5 APG, 42.7 FG%), and everyone is wondering what the cause of his continued struggles have been. Reports have come out suggesting that a rib injury Wiggins suffered in last year's playoffs could still be impacting him to this day, not because it's still bothering him, but because of how his lengthy recovery impacted his typical offseason work.

“People often forget this, but in Game 5 against the Lakers he broke his ribs. He had a six-to-eight week injury that was basically going to be a two-month recovery…That really affected his offseason, where he was not able to play that much basketball. He came into camp completely out of rhythm and struggled early in the season. His handle was really loose. The shooting numbers are as bad as they’ve ever been in his career.” – Michael Scotto, HoopsHype

Andrew Wiggins' lack of offseason preparation could still be impacting him

Wiggins' gutted it out through the playoffs for the Warriors last season, but that may have inadvertently led to his downfall this season, as he didn't have his usual time to prepare for the season as he usually does. Wiggins has never looked to be in a solid rhythm this year, and that could ultimately be due to his offseason regime, or lack thereof.

You can't totally blame Wiggins for having to recover from an injury, but you would feel that, since we are now past the midway point of the season, he would be able to figure things out and play at his typical level. Instead, that simply hasn't happened, and with Golden State's season teetering on the brink of completely falling apart, the calls for Wiggins' head likely won't be disappearing anytime soon.