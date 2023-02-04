Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green missed Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with a calf injury. Sans their best defensive player, the Warriors lost to the Nuggets by a final score of 134-117 thanks to a 33-point, eight-assist performance from point guard Jamal Murray. So when Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Chase Center to play the Warriors on Saturday night, every Warriors fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Draymond Green injury status vs. Mavs

The Warriors have Green listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Klay Thompson (non-covid illness) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (non-covid illness) are also questionable to play for Golden State, while Stephen Curry (left lower leg contusion) is probable.

Green, 32, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 46 appearances this season. Green is hitting his three-balls at a solid clip thus far in 2022-23, at least by his standards — Green’s current 32.5% three-point percentage is his highest since the 2015-16 campaign, back when the Warriors won a league-record 73 games.

The Warriors should have no problem beating the Mavericks at home on Saturday, with or without Green. After all, superstar Luka Doncic will sit out for the Mavs due to a right heel contusion. But with regard to the question, Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is maybe.