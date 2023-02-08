The Golden State Warriors are now two games above .500 as the All-Star break approaches. This team has shown significant improvements of late, but there’s no denying that they will still need to be much better if they want to defend their title this season.

This is exactly why the Warriors have been linked to a handful of rumors prior to the NBA trade deadline. It’s very much possible that the front office is looking to strengthen their squad via the trade market, and at this point, they might be willing to pay the price to do so.

According to NBA insider Anthony Slater of The Athletic, both James Wiseman and Moses Moody could end up as the sacrificial lambs for the Warriors as they consider the possibility of making a trade before the deadline expires on Thursday:

“In recent weeks, teams called the Warriors in search of a bargain. If James Wiseman and Moses Moody weren’t providing any current on court value, could they be had for pennies on the dollar? But in recent days, as the conversations league-wide progressively turn more practical, the conceptual deals coming the Warriors’ direction have increased enough to believe something might actually materialize before the buzzer,” Slater wrote.

To be clear, it doesn’t sound like a deal is imminent for either of these young studs. However, a separate report from Matt Moore of the Action Network doubled down on this speculation. Moore reports that the Warriors are indeed “willing to include” both Wiseman and Moody in trade talks, but that Jonathan Kuminga is off the table.

Odds are, both Wiseman and Kuminga remain with the Warriors beyond the deadline. However, it’s also possible that Golden State decides to put its future at risk by going all in this season. Don’t count out the possibility of Wiseman and Kuminga ending up with a different team by Friday.