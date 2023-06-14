JJ Redick made it clear on First Take on Wednesday that he sees no scenario where the Golden State Warriors can win another NBA title without the services of Draymond Green should he decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

“Absolutely not,” Redick said simply when asked if the Warriors could compete for a title without Green on the roster next season.

“Draymond is so important to everything they do, on both sides of the basketball. Defensively, specifically, what we saw last year was a non-elite defense from the Golden State Warriors, they get beat at the point of attack too much, they foul too much, they hovered around 15th all season long in defensive rating, and yet Draymond Green had another elite defensive season.”

“He is the anchor of that defense. When the Golden State Warriors have contended, it's because they've had a great defense. You lose him with really no way to replace him, you're not winning an NBA Championship,” the former pro baller asserted.

“I don't have the Golden State Warriors as the number one contender going into next season…but they're still in a tier of teams in the Western Conference who, depending on what they do this summer with the draft and free agency, around the edges, I believe those teams can compete, and the Golden State Warriors are one of those teams.”

Draymond Green is obviously a huge part of the Warriors core and has been detrimental to each of their four championships, but it's very possible he could decline his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season and seek a lucrative multi-year pact instead.

If that happens, the championship window is closed — at least according to JJ Redick.

“They're not winning without Draymond,” he made clear, “and there's no way to replace Draymond if he does leave.”