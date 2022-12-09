By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Sports betting is obviously a big thing in the United States. Unfortunately, some fans take it way too seriously. Then again, you probably would too if you lost a lot of money on a bet. Just ask this random bettor who decided to send a DM to Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole after losing on a final play.

A video is now making its rounds on social media wherein a user shows what appears to be a DM exchange with Poole on a mobile phone. In it, you can see a lengthy message coming from a random fan who was lamenting the fact that Poole lost a bet for him. The Warriors star caught wind of the message and decided to clap back with pure savagery:

"Lmaooo my boy, u have no stats 😂 u need to worry about getting playing time on the field 😂😂" Jordan Poole absolutely destroyed this dude who DM'd him after he lost his bet 💀 (via playyboitez/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/jaiomNDULY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

It is unclear what the fan said to Poole but it is clear that he had a few things to say about the Warriors guard missing a clutch shot. What cannot be denied, however, is how Poole not only laughed at this fan’s misery, but also how he attacked the losing bettor on a personal level. Talk about rubbing salt into his wounds, right?

As for his basketball, Jordan Poole has been picking up a lot of steam of late after a slow start to the season. In his past four games, the 23-year-old has averaged 27.5 points on 51.3 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, while also connecting on 4.5 3-pointers per game on a 42.9-percent clip. It is worth noting that Poole has started in the Warriors’ last three games with the team dealing with a slew of injuries.