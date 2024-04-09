Will Klay Thompson re-sign with the Golden State Warriors?
It is a question that has been asked throughout the season. Sure, Thompson has endured his share of ups and downs during the 2023-24 campaign, but he has still been one of the best players on the Warriors during the team's four-championship dynasty. Thompson addressed the question during his appearance on The Draymond Green Show, quote via ClutchPoints.
“I just can't believe it's here,” Thompson said of his upcoming free agency. “In your mid-20s, it's so crazy. You think you're going to play forever really. I was actually struggling with that a lot at the beginning of this year because of the unknown, you know?
“I mean, I might have let contract situations or playing time… making up a lot of excuses rather than just appreciating what is in front of me. It took me and Steve (Kerr) like four real heart-to-heart talks to finally break my shell. Being like, you know what? I gotta have fun this year, I deserve to have fun.
“I can still be a heck of a player if I just give gratitude and keep that perspective. I'm out here ballin'… When it comes to free agency in July, I just gotta keep that in mind. Yes, I want to re-sign with the Dubs. But I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point in my career.”
Klay Thompson has spent his entire career playing alongside other stars such as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with the Warriors. There is a chance that the 2023-24 season will be his final season with the team, though. With that being said, Thompson is open to the idea of a reunion in free agency.
Klay Thompson open to Warriors reunion
The 34-year-old is one of the best long-range shooters to ever play the game of basketball. He is a consistent threat from beyond the arc. Even though 2023-24 has been a down season for Thompson, the Warriors guard is still shooting 38.4 percent from deep. There are plenty of players around the league who would love to shoot over 38 percent from 3-point land.
Thompson is also averaging 17.6 points per game. Although Thompson may not be the same player he once was, there is no question that he can still help a team win.
Right now, he is focused on doing what he can for the Warriors. Thompson should draw interest from around the league in NBA free agency as well.
Contenders will have interest given Thompson's consistency from beyond the arc. Rebuilding teams may inquire about Thompson as well, as they would love to add a veteran with championship experience to help their young players.
One would imagine that Klay Thompson will prefer to join a contender if he does end up leaving the Warriors. Thompson is in his mid-30s, so he probably wants to give himself the best opportunity to win before retirement.
Of course, winning with Golden State is seemingly his preferred option. In the end, anything can happen in free agency. Perhaps Thompson's performance in the upcoming postseason will play a role in his free agency.
Do you think Klay Thompson will re-sign with the Warriors?