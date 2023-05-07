My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors entered Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to take a crucial 2-1 series lead. Instead, they ended up getting blown out by 30 points, losing 127-97 to fall in a 2-1 series deficit, making Game 4 a must-win contest for the Dubs.

In a way, this marked a homecoming of sorts for Thompson, who was born in Los Angeles and grew up a Lakers fan. Thompson has played in Los Angeles in the playoffs before against the Los Angeles Clippers, but this was his first time playing against Lakers fans in the postseason. It’s safe to say things didn’t go as expected for Thompson, and he opened up on the unique experience after the Warriors tough loss.

"Despite the outcome, it was great… I'll enjoy it even more on [Game 4], because I'm looking forward to bounce back." Klay Thompson on his 1st time playing in front of his family & friends in LA during the Playoffs. (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/Lp4tKho7WI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

After destroying the Lakers in Game 2, this certainly wasn’t the outcome the Warriors were looking for. Even though Klay Thompson said he enjoyed the experience in Game 3, despite the loss, it’s clear he has something he’s looking to prove in Game 4. After all, if Golden State doesn’t find a way to bounce back, they will really find themselves on the ropes as the series shifts back to the Chase Center.

While Golden State fans likely didn’t enjoy any part of Game 3, it’s clear that it still meant something to Thompson, even if the result didn’t end up being what he was hoping for. It will be interesting to see how Thompson and the Warriors respond in Game 4 in front of a fired up Lakers crowd, as it could end up determining the fate of their playoff hopes.