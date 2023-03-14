Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has had some incredible shooting performances throughout his career. With fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry sidelined recently due to injury, Thompson has stepped it up and was instrumental in the Warriors recent five-game win streak. Curry has since returned to the lineup and Thompson has kept up his strong play. Against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Thompson exploded in the first half for 33 points and eight made three-point shots. That was the third time in his career that Thompson has reached those numbers in a half tying him with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard as the only two players to reach that mark in the last 25 years as per ESPN Stats&Info page.

Klay Thompson has his 3rd career half with 30 points and 8 3-pointers, tying Damian Lillard for the most by any player over the last 25 seasons.

After missing two straight seasons due to injury, Klay Thompson has had an incredible bounce back. This season alone Thompson has three 40 point games and one 50 point game. He has been averaging 22.0 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists with shooting splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Along with fellow record-holder Damian Lillard, Thompson is one of those rare players who can just get into a shooting zone and knock down shots from anywhere on the court.

With the Warriors in the midst of a tightening playoff race in the Western Conference, they’ll need more big performances from Thompson. They are currently sixth place in the Western Conference standings and looking to hold on to a playoff spot outright without having to play in the play-in.