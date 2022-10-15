Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation

Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation.

“It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”

Klay Thompson added that he considers his relationship with both players to be brother-like and he believes the team can move past it.

Thompson missed two consecutive seasons due to injury and likely doesn’t want drama to derail the Warriors 2022-2023 campaign. He made his return last year and helped Golden State win the NBA Finals. The trio of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry have played a pivotal role in guiding the Warriors’ dynasty over the past decade or so.

Green and Poole were seen shaking hands during a recent Warriors preseason game. That is a positive sign without question and suggests Golden State may be able to move past the incident sooner rather than later.

Golden State features no shortage of talent. With Klay Thompson healthy and ready to play a full season, the Warriors are in line to make another deep postseason run. Draymond Green’s steadiness as a defender and Jordan Poole’s emergence as a star will help the team as Stephen Curry continues to lead them.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season. The team will receive their championship rings ahead of the season opener as well. It projects to be a special night for the Warriors, and should help Golden State place the Poole-Green altercation firmly in the past.