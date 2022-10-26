The Los Angeles Lakers are on a day off Tuesday, so Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has plenty of time to watch some of the games on the schedule. And we know he is tuned in on the marquee battle between two title contenders in the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, who play host to the reigning and defending NBA champions because he just dropped a tweet praising Jordan Poole.

Jordan Poole so COLD!!! 🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2022

Jordan Poole caught the attention of the Lakers superstar by being near lights out in the first half of the Phoenix game, coming off the bench with his hands already on fire. Poole entered his showdown with the Suns as the Warriors’ third-leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game, albeit on a 38.2 percent shooting from the field. Poole, however, is on track to surpass his season average as he’s already in double-figure scoring by halftime.

Unlike the Lakers, Poole and the Warriors, as a team, are more consistent in making their shots, particularly from the perimeter. The Warriors started Tuesday as No. 1 in the NBA with 124.3 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent from behind the arc. Their outside shooting actually is just middle of the road to date, but it’s heads and shoulders above the Lakers, who are making 40.7 of their shots from the floor and just 21.2 percent from the 3-point region.

LeBron James and the Lakers will resume playing Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets on the road, still looking for their first win of the season.