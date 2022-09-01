‘Major bro’: LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry’s epic Davidson celebration

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is hyped up for Stephen Curry after Davidson honored the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter in a one-of-a-kind ceremony.

Not only did Davidson organized a solo graduation ceremony for Steph on Wednesday, but the College also used it as an opportunity to induct him to the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame and retire his jersey number.

Davidson is hosting a legit full graduation for Curry, who is the lone graduate pic.twitter.com/7stqsN5afP — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) August 31, 2022

For some context, Stephen Curry left Davidson prior to his senior year of college to get his NBA career started. However, that didn’t stop him from finishing his degree, as he was able to finally complete it last May. Unfortunately, he had the NBA Playoffs to focus on and wasn’t able to attend the graduation ceremony.

For his part, LeBron James saw the celebration and he couldn’t be any happier for his fellow NBA superstar. He took to Instagram stories to congratulate the Warriors guard and share how amazing the moment was.

“Major bro,” LeBron wrote as he shared the video of the ceremony.

LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry's Davidson graduation, Hall of Fame induction and jersey retirement 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRUdi7ZHvY — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 31, 2022

It was definitely an awesome gesture from Davidson, and based on the videos spreading online, Curry himself had a great time.

“Super proud of the day. This is where it all started. Glad to share it with all my people. Appreciate all the love and support,” Curry said prior to the ceremony.

Steph definitely deserved the recognition, and it’s certainly awesome to see him continue to be a role model for kids with his emphasis for education. Congratulations, Chef Curry!