Matt Barnes issued a message to the NBA following the latest Chris Paul-Scott Forster altercation during the Warriors-Suns game

The Chris Paul-Scott Foster altercation, that saw CP3 get ejected after receiving a pair of technical fouls, led to plenty of reaction from the NBA world. Former NBA player Matt Barnes posted an eye-opening message on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday night following what took place in the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns game.

“Dear @NBA how many more times are you gonna allow Scott Foster to referee @CP3…?? He’s f**ked Chris over & whatever team he’s on & y’all know this & keep allowing smfh #WHY?”

Paul and Foster certainly have history. For some reason, Foster tends to referee many big games that Paul ends up playing in. Paul even jokingly said after the game that he expects to see Foster in a Game 7 soon.

Chris Paul-Scott Foster rivalry

The specific reason for Paul and Foster's rivalry is unknown, but Paul referred to it as “personal.”

“It's personal,” Paul said after the game, via Warriors on NBCS. “We had a situation some years ago and it's personal… the league knows… it's just a situation with my son.”

Paul said it has something to do with his son, but did not elaborate after being asked about that comment.

“Yeah, they know what it is, he (Foster) knows what it is too.”

It is clear that Chris Paul and Scott Foster do not have a good relationship. The NBA may need to step in soon. Paul wants to focus on basketball, but finds it difficult when Foster is the referee for games that he plays in.