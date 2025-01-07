The Golden State Warriors have been a roller coaster so far in 2024-25, currently sitting at 18-17 following Sunday's blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors' recent trade acquisition of Dennis Schroder hasn't exactly paid immediate dividends, and point guard Stephen Curry isn't performing at quite the MVP level of yesteryear, though he still remains elite.

In recent years, the Warriors have been attempting to pull off the difficult juggling act of maximizing the twilight years of Curry's career while still preparing for the future, and recently, general manager Mike Dunleavy got candid about his fears for a future without Curry in the organization, per Tim Keown of ESPN.

“It's a little scary to think about what comes after this,” Dunleavy said. “Our philosophy comes from understanding we have a generational player who is still at or near the peak of his powers. And given his time horizon, it's different than if he was 25. If he was 25, there would always be a next year, but now you have to approach it like there may not be a next year.”

Curry also got one hundred percent honest on his basketball mortality.

“I want to do this for as long as I can,” Curry said. “But the clock's ticking. We all know that.”

Can the Warriors do two things at once?

Steve Kerr's inability to juggle Klay Thompson's justified ego with the necessity of getting younger players some meaningful minutes was largely blamed for the ugly breakup between Thompson and the Warriors this past summer.

The difference between Thompson and Curry, of course, is that Curry is still playing at a level that at least somewhat resembles the peak of his powers in the mid-2010s, which gives the Warriors every incentive to try to maximize the roster around him in the short term.

The most obvious candidate to do so would be Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who recently requested a trade out of that organization, but it's unclear at the present moment whether Dunleavy and company would be willing to push all of their chips to the center of the table for such a move.

In any case, the Warriors will (somewhat ironically) take on the Heat–playing without Butler–on Tuesday evening from the Chase Center in San Francisco.