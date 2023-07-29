Stephen Curry is the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. Anyone with even a passing understanding of the team's historic success over the last decade, though, knows full well that Curry and the Warriors may not have won a single championship, let alone four, without the singular impact provided by Draymond Green.

As free agency loomed after Green opted out of the final year of his contract, that reality weighed heavily on newly minted general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors' revamped front office. It loomed so large, in fact, that Golden State had no qualms whatsoever with awarding Green a four-year, $100 million contract that includes a player option for his age-36 season.

Discussing the thought process behind Green's new contract on Friday, Dunleavy revealed that team decision-makers were simply unable to separate the future Hall-of-Famer from the Warriors' ingrained identity and chances to win another title going forward.

“I think he's still at a level, especially defensively, where he's one of the top two or three guys in the league for on a nightly basis, and certainly in a playoff game. So to have that, and then to go along with his leadership, his playmaking, all the stuff that he does, I think that for us, just looking around, seeing it and saying, ‘ Well if he's not here, then what?'” Dunleaby said of Green on The Jim Rome Show. “And so for that reason, we were able to come to terms. I know he wanted to be back, we wanted him back. It just made a tone of sense and we're thrilled to have him for four more years.”

Golden State isn't Golden State without Draymond. Good on Joe Lacob, Dunleavy and company for keeping that simple fact in mind entering potentially fraught contract negotiations, ensuring Green was never pushed to seriously consider taking his talents elsewhere.

Even better for the Dubs? Green's diminished new starting salary is poised to save ownership over $40 million in luxury-tax payments in 2023-24, a financial boon that makes the final season of his deal—under an annual rising cap, remember—a much easier pill to swallow.

Both player and team got what they wanted with regard to Green's contract. That matter firmly in the rearview mirror, their shared focus turns fully toward extending Golden State's dynasty even further by winning a fifth title.