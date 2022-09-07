Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may look kind and humble, but as what we have learned over the past few months, he can be savage to his opponents. We have seen that with his “Night Night” celebration throughout the playoffs, but Draymond Green believes there’s a far more disrespectful act that he has been doing.

After a recent compilation clip of Curry’s no-look 3-pointers went viral, Green couldn’t help but comment about it. Dray finds the level of disrespect Curry showed really insane, and so he had to let the whole world know just how brutal it is.

“The most disrespectful move in sports history. Done so gracefully,” Green said.

There’s a reason Stephen Curry is called the “Baby Face Assassin” and largely considered the greatest shooter of all time. His confidence when it comes to launching those long-range bombers is unheard of, and it’s just hard to defend him when he catches fire from distance.

Don’t expect Curry to stop with his no-look triples any time soon, though. He remains at his peak after another season that saw them take the NBA title with the Warriors, and that should only make him feel more confident heading to the 2022-23 campaign.

If anything, opposing defenses might be better off closing their eyes whenever the Warriors guard takes his shot from beyond the arc. That way, they won’t be affected by the massive disrespect that is about to come.