Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to go viral for the wrong reasons after the video of his fight with Jordan Poole has been leaked.

For those who missed it, Green has been the talk of the town after he “struck” Poole during the Warriors’ practice last Wednesday. A couple of days later, the video of the incident spread like wildfire online, with many in shock and calling for the Dubs to punish the veteran forward.

Amid all the drama and controversy, however, another video of Green trended because of the issue. NBA Twitter was quick to dig up Green’s previous revelation in his podcast where he said he is not playing basketball to “pick a fight” with anybody.

“Here’s the thing, let me explain something to you guys. I play basketball. When I go on the basketball court, I’m not going out there to punch somebody in the mouth,” Green said, as transcribed by The Spun. “I’m not going out there trying to pick a fight with anybody. I am going out on the basketball court to simply win a basketball game.”

Draymond Green, trusted media source pic.twitter.com/C1LY0fMcgg — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) October 7, 2022

After what he did to Jordan Poole, Draymond Green’s comments certainly didn’t age well. Of course many people called him out for that since he basically violated his own mantra.

The Warriors are facing quite the problem with this latest Draymond debacle. It would have been easier for them to handle the situation had the video not been leaked, but it was hard to avoid that in the first place considering how popular the Dubs are.

With the 2022-23 season starting soon, though, the Dubs fan base are surely hoping the team can resolve the problem sooner rather than later.