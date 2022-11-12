Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

With the Golden State Warriors struggling to start the 2022-23 season, Stephen Curry isn’t high on a lot of MVP lists. But not on Paul Pierce, who warned everyone not to count out the sharpshooter.

On Saturday, Pierce shared his Top 5 MVP candidates through one month of NBA basketball. While he chose Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum for his top three, he put Curry at no. 4, which is a surprise for some given that he’s the only player on his list with a losing record. For what it’s worth, Donovan Mitchell is no. 5 despite the Cleveland Cavaliers’ hot start to the year.

Pierce has a good reason for putting Curry on his list, though. While he acknowledged that Warriors’ record and past performances are concerning, he emphasized that it is THE Stephen Curry we’re talking about. Curry is playing well and he doesn’t think the Dubs’ struggles will last.

“I believe they are going to turn it around. You know, Steph is proven, so they are gonna get t going,” Pierce said.

Paul Pierce certainly makes a good point. While the Warriors haven’t been playing to their usual standards, no one can really blame Stephen Curry for it. The 34-year-old continues to shoot the lights out, and some could even say he’s the lone bright spot for Golden State.

After losing five straight games recently, the Dubs have since won back-to-back matches. And in both instances, it was Curry who saved the team. He went full Michael Jordan for two straight 40-point outings, forcing the whole NBA to turn their focus on him. Sure enough, if that is not MVP-like, we don’t know what is.