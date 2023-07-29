No one will ever mistake Brandin Podziemski for lacking confidence. Mere moments after he was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors rookie boasted about his potential to be a “triple-double guy” in the NBA—despite having not accomplished that gaudy statistical feat in either of his two collegiate seasons.

Just because that steadfast self-assurance is already a hallmark of his game hardly means Podziemski thinks he has nothing to learn as his debut campaign dawns, though. Sitting in on Stephen Curry and Chris Paul's workout in Las Vegas during Summer League action, for instance, was a lesson in training and preparation the 20-year-old definitely didn't take for granted.

“It's a million-dollar experience,” Podziemski said of being courtside for his future Hall-of-Fame teammates' workout session, per Madeline Kenney of The Mercury News. “Anybody would pay any amount of money to watch them two workout.”

Like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski is blessed with preternatural feel and court sense as a playmaker that was on full display throughout the Warriors' Summer League run. The former Santa Clara star was arguably the best passer playing in Sin City, constantly setting up teammates for open looks whether in pick-and-roll, catching on the move or pushing in transition.

Podziemski's other superlative skill with the Santa Clara Broncos last season, however, was largely absent during Summer League action. He shot just 8-of-32 from deep across seven games, ugly accuracy that's only slightly more troubling than a relative lack of volume. Golden State drafted Podziemski as a ready-made marksman; Summer League laid bare he needs to quicken his release and adjust to the NBA arc before living up to that expectation.

Whether in spot minutes across the 82-game grind or full developmental mode in the G League, though, there's no doubting Podziemski will work tirelessly to improve—following the lead set by Curry and Paul in the twilight of their legendary careers.