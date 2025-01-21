The Golden State Warriors have been teetering around mediocrity for large stretches of the 2024-25 season, currently sitting at an even 21-21 following Monday evening's blowout home loss to the Boston Celtics. The Warriors got off to a hot start this year but have since seen production from their role players cool off significantly, resulting in their perfectly average record.

Golden State has long been rumored to be on the search for a star player on the trade market, and one player who fits that bill to a tee is Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who has made no secrets about his desire to take his talents away from South Beach.

Recently, NBA legend and former Heat champion Shaquille O'Neal broke down why he sees the Bay Area as the perfect landing spot for Butler, per The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“I like him in Golden State,” said O'Neal. “Because when he was in Miami, he used to drive me crazy, get all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three. I'm like bro, lay the g**damn ball up. So that'll work in Golden State with all of the shooters they've got.”

Would Jimmy Butler fit with the Warriors?

The Warriors have long been synonymous with three-point marksmanship, as O'Neal referenced. However, outside of Stephen Curry, the team currently doesn't have a ton of reliable options in that department, especially after the offseason departure of Klay Thompson.

The answer to that dilemma for a while appeared to be offseason acquisition Buddy Hield, who got off to a red-hot start to the year; however, Hield has seen his three-point percentage dip dramatically over the last two months, causing some to wonder whether his opening act to the campaign was an anomaly.

Jimmy Butler would certainly provide some much-needed secondary playmaking as well as defensive versatility to a Warriors squad lacking in both areas, but it's unclear if he would be enough to get them on the same level as teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Dallas Mavericks in the West.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game against the Sacramento Kings.