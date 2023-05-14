A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Remember when Jordan Poole was once touted as the heir apparent to Stephen Curry? It was around this time last season when Golden State Warriors fans were talking up the 23-year-old as the team’s next cornerstone star. The Dubs rewarded him too, locking Poole up to a four-year extension last summer to the tune of $123 million.

How times have changed. Poole was a shadow of himself throughout the NBA Playoffs this season, and he was pretty much MIA throughout their West Semis series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, not entirely. The 6-foot-4 combo guard went off in Game 1 for 21 points on six triples, and at that point, Warriors fans were hoping that Poole would make a significant impact against LeBron James and the Lakers in this series. Boy were they wrong.

After his explosion in Game 1, Poole was nowhere to be found for the Warriors for the rest of the series. In fact, he even laid a goose egg in their Game 4 loss in LA. In Games 2 through 6, Poole put up some atrocious numbers: 5.8 points on 30.2 percent shooting, 2.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and most shockingly, 0.2 triples per game on 5.9 percent shooting. Poole really went 1-of-17 during that five-game stretch.

Perhaps the most appalling stat, however, comes in the form of his field goals-to-foul ratio. As pointed out by NBA on ESPN on Instagram, Poole had more fouls (14) than made field goals (13) in the final five games of the Lakers series:

That’s simply horrendous, and it goes without saying that Jordan Poole’s poor play had a significant impact on Golden State losing the series in six games. I guess the only silver lining for Warriors fans here is that there’s nowhere to go but up for their highly-touted young star.