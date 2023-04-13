Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reminds Snoop Dogg most of Kobe Bryant, the rapper and actor told Stephen A. Smith on Thursday.

“That’s a hard question because I don’t really see nobody with that, you know, killer instinct. The closest that I say would be Steph Curry,” the legendary artist explained.

“Because Steph Curry got that killer instinct when it’s time for the playoffs, when it’s time for the big game, he wants the big shot, he ain’t afraid of the big shot, he steps up to the challenge, he’s never considered the best but he’s always the best when it’s time to be the best.”

That’s a very thoughtful answer from Snoop regarding the four-time NBA Finals champion, and one of the greatest shooters in the history of the game. That being said, it’s hard to compare anyone to Kobe Bryant.

Kendrick Perkins had a hilarious response to Snoop’s answer when asked who he thinks will be the most Kobe-like in this year’s NBA playoffs.

“First of all, I think Snoop was as confused as a woodpecker with a headache, that’s the first thing,” Perkins said. Anyone’e guess what that means.

Steph Curry and Golden State enter the 2023 NBA playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference after an up-and-down regular season, but the 44-38 Warriors are considered heavy favorites in the team’s first-round series against the No. 3 Sacramento Kings.

They’ve never lost a Western Conference playoff series under coach Steve Kerr; all six playoff runs with the former NBAer at the helm have resulted in a Finals appearance.