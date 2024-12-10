The Golden State Warriors have righted the ship as of late, winning a thrilling contest over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening to push their 2024-25 record to 14-9. Golden State had been in a bit of a rough patch, compounded by a brief injury absence for Stephen Curry, but Sunday's inspiring win over a team that has owned them over the last couple of seasons should generate some confidence for the squad moving forward.

A big reason why the Warriors were able to rally to defeat Minnesota was a late corner three pointer from Buddy Hield, who has been a huge part of Golden State's success so far this season.

Recently, Curry broke down what he's seen from Hield as a member of the Warriors.

“He loves the game… He probably puts more hours in the gym than I think I’ve ever seen anybody… He'll bring joy to the locker room, to the plane. No matter where we're at, you're going to hear him. And I think he lifts everybody up because he's got a great sense of humor… You appreciate everything he brings,” said Curry, per the Warriors on X, formerly Twitter.

Can the Warriors contend this year?

The early returns on the Warriors' 2024-25 season have been promising, if nothing else.

After Klay Thompson departed the team for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, many were wondering whether the team would have enough firepower around Stephen Curry to keep opposing defenses honest. At least through a month and change, Hield has been able to provide that, consistently torching teams from beyond the arc and establishing himself as a fringe candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Still, there are times, particularly in recent losses against the Phoenix Suns and the first of the two games against the Timberwolves, where Golden State's lack of a true number two option for Curry has become quite glaring, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mike Dunleavy and company try to swing a trade for such a player at the deadline this year.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Wednesday evening in the knockout round of the NBA Cup tournament on the road vs the Houston Rockets. That game is slated to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and will be carried nationally by TNT.