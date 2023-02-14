Steph Curry admitted on Monday he’s not sure what type of player James Wiseman will ultimately become. Like general manager Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors‘ other head decision-makers, though, Curry seems certain the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft is better off with the Detroit Pistons.

“[I have] a lot of confidence that he’ll be around this league for a long time. I don’t know what his ceiling is, but it’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity,” the reigning Finals MVP said of Wiseman on Monday. “It just wasn’t gonna be here. I’m happy and excited for him. I hope he does great things in this league.”

The Warriors finally moved on from Wiseman, the de facto leader of the team’s now-defunct “second timeline,” in a four-team trade that sent him to Detroit, bringing back Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors earn high marks after swapping James Wiseman for Gary Payton II. (Via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/sP3yDsvo6O — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 9, 2023

The deal was agreed upon shortly before Thursday’s trade deadline, but only officially completed on Sunday after Golden State filed a complaint against Portland with the league office for allegedly misleading the front office about Payton’s recovery from September surgery for a core muscle injury. He failed his post-deadline physical with the Warriors, and Myers announced Monday that Payton would be re-evaluated in a month—with the “hope” he’d be back on the floor before playoff time.

Golden State ultimately approved the trade anyway, remaining confident swapping Wiseman for Payton was the best short and long-term move for both parties. Curry sees it the same way, also echoing Myers by expressing care and admiration for a player who it was clear long ago just wasn’t going to work out with the Warriors.

“We all love James, like that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said. “It’s a guy that you root for, it’s a guy you know will be able to figure it out. It’s a guy that approaches every part of his the job the right way. Has a great attitude considering everything he’s been through and the expectations around him and the conversation around him.”