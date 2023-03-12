There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors won’t win another title this season unless they finally figure out how to win on the road.

In wake of his team’s seventh consecutive victory at Chase Center, though, Steve Kerr still couldn’t help but admit he saw title-worthy play from Steph Curry and the Warriors in crunch-time against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I thought that comeback down the stretch—I think we were down eight with about two minutes left—was championship stuff. That’s the team that has won four titles. They know how to do it and they got it done tonight against probably the best team in the league.”

The defending champions roared back from an eight-point deficit with 2:05 remaining in the fourth quarter to beat the Bucks 125-116 on Saturday, dominating overtime to win their seventh straight home game and break Milwaukee’s nine-game streak of victories on the road.

Curry went god mode when his short-handed team needed him most. The reigning Finals MVP scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final six minutes and 52 seconds, going 7-of-8 from the field and missing just one of his five three-point attempts. But Curry’s most memorable crunch-time play came on the other side of the ball, a game-saving block of Jrue Holiday at the rim with 2.9 seconds left in regulation.

Rest assured that his verticality block on Holiday meant a bit more to Curry given context of his early struggles, too. Hounded across the floor by arguably the top perimeter defender in basketball, Curry entered halftime with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

“Steph was incredible, and he did it against one of the great defenders in the league in Jrue Holiday,” Kerr said. “…It’s amazing watching those two guys battle. But Steph is fearless, you know? It doesn’t matter if there’s a slow start or if he hasn’t had much going. He can ignite at any time.”

We’ll find out once the regular season ends in a few weeks if the same can be said of Golden State’s “championship stuff.”