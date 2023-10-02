The start of the 2023-24 NBA season is just three weeks away, but before we know it, the 2024 Summer Olympics will be here. There has been a lot of talk about which stars would be participating in the upcoming Olympics for USA Basketball and during NBA Media Day on Monday, quite a few notable names showed their interest in being a part of Team USA.

Chicago Bulls All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both claimed that they are interested in participating, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon stated that he would “love” to represent USA Basketball, and even Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown showed interest by saying there is “no greater honor” than being able to play in the Olympic Games.

The biggest question revolving around USA Basketball is whether or not the best of the best would be playing. Well, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker all gave their answers to this question on Monday with James trying to hide his intentions to play for the national team even though he has been silently recruiting the best of the best.

“I do have interest,” LeBron said with a grin, via ESPN's Ben Golliver. “We'll see what happens, but as far as physical toll, I don't know. I'll see how I feel at the end of the season, but from the players we have here that I can think of off the top of my head that can fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much.”

As for Durant and Booker, their answers were a lot more straightforward.

“I will play in the Olympics next year,” Durant firmly stated after being asked if he would consider playing for USA Basketball if invited, via NBA TV.

When Booker was asked about playing in the Olympics, his answer was very clear as well: “I'll do it.”

Other stars around the league such as Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum have also talked about representing the United States at next summer's Olympics, so it would not be surprising to see them join in on the fun next summer.

James, Durant and Booker all appear to be committed to playing for USA Basketball again, setting the stage for what could turn out to be one of the most stacked rosters in international basketball history.