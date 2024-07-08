The Golden State Warriors dynasty may not officially be over, but if it does continue on, it will look a lot different than it did in the past. That's because the Warriors big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green was officially broken up when Thompson landed with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency via a sign-and-trade deal.

What the Warriors accomplished during this run, namely winning four titles, has resulted in them becoming the latest dynasty in the NBA's storied history. While dynasties always come and go in the league, Curry recently stated that he doesn't believe the game will ever see a dynasty like the one Golden State has put together over the past decade.

Stephen Curry believes Warriors dynasty has solidified its place in history

The Warriors dynasty has been different for a couple of different reasons. The main reason, of course, is the fact that their star trio managed to stick together for such a long time together. In an era where players switch teams more than ever, Curry, Thompson, and Green were always tied together up until Thompson's recent departure.

Dynasties are defined by winning titles, but this Warriors dynasty did more than just win titles. As a group, largely led by Curry and Thompson, they changed how basketball is played in the modern NBA by taking and making three-point shots at an incredibly high volume. Now, all across the league, teams are employing a similar strategy in an effort to win as much as possible.

Rarely do dynasties manage to have as big of an impact on a sport like the Warriors have. While previous dynasties since the turn of the century from teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers have been impressive, they didn't exactly change the way the game of basketball was played. That is something the Warriors can hold above their head when it comes to this conversation.

Curry's point that records are broken but dynasties aren't ever replicated is certainly fair, and it's not surprising to see him feel that way given his involvement in the Warriors dynasty. He isn't necessarily saying that there won't ever be another dynasty in the NBA, but rather that no other team will make the impact that Golden State managed to make during this time.

You obviously can't predict the future, but it certainly is tough to see another team impacting the NBA like the Warriors just did, so Curry may have a point. And after all, he and Green are still in town, so they may not be done winning yet. It will be interesting to see if they can get back on track in the 2024-25 campaign, but even if they can't, the Warriors dynasty's legacy is already set in stone.