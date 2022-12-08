By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just dropped his all-time starting 5. He was on the list to begin with so the former back-to-back MVP just had to pick the four teammates he wanted to run with. As it turns out, Steph had no room for LeBron James on his squad.

Michael Jordan, the GOAT, was obviously on the list, and so was Shaq at center. Curry still put forth a very formidable lineup, but it’s definitely hard to ignore the fact that he opted to omit LeBron from his list:

“Oh so I’m on the team, so it’s a dream 4?” Curry said. “I’m at PG. I’m going with Magic (Johnson). We’ll play hybrid guards. You got Jordan. You got Dirk (Nowitzki) spacing the floor, shooting the ball. And you got the big man ‘The Diesel’ holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup, I think.”

Well, it’s hard to argue about the fact that this is indeed a pretty solid lineup. These are easily some of the best players to have ever picked up a basketball. Then again, there are a couple of other all-time greats that, let’s just say, some fans will argue should be on the list. Perhaps there is no one more relevant than LeBron James.

At the end of the day, to each his own. This is Steph’s personal preference, so you can’t really fault him for it. Then again, you also can’t stop the fans from thinking that this “slight” on LeBron will only add fuel to the supposed “secret beef” between these two superstars.