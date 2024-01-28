Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is opening up about how he feels games are being officiated against his team.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn't happy with how games are being officiated for his team. And Curry isn't afraid to explain why he feels that way. Curry took to the microphone to discuss his views following the Warriors' double overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

“Tonight’s just one of those where it’s not consistent, and that’s the most frustrating part because you want to be in a place where the players decide the game.” Steph Curry on the free throw disparity in the Warriors-Lakers game 😳 (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/WZ6QIdYwWN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Curry wasn't happy with how the free throw opportunities were being allocated. The Lakers finished with 43 free throw attempts in the game, while the Warriors only shot 16. The Lakers won 145-44, in a heartbreaker for Golden State.

“You want to be in place where the players decide the game or it's consistent on both ends of what you're calling,” Curry said after the game, per Bleacher Report.

The Warriors are reeling, having lost four of their last five games. The last two losses have been by a point, to the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Warriors guard Klay Thompson is trying to remain positive as the team works its way through this slump. Following the loss to L.A., Golden State is now 19-24 on the season. The Warriors have to start winning quickly to get back in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference.

The Warriors need Curry to help them get the ship turned around. Curry is leading the team in both points and minutes played, averaging more than 27 points a contest. Curry finished the game Saturday against the Lakers with 46 points and 7 assists.

The team's next opportunity for a win is on Tuesday, as the Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers. That game tips off at 10:00 Eastern.