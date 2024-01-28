Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn't happy with how games are being officiated for his team. And Curry isn't afraid to explain why he feels that way. Curry took to the microphone to discuss his views following the Warriors' double overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Curry wasn't happy with how the free throw opportunities were being allocated. The Lakers finished with 43 free throw attempts in the game, while the Warriors only shot 16. The Lakers won 145-44, in a heartbreaker for Golden State.

“You want to be in place where the players decide the game or it's consistent on both ends of what you're calling,” Curry said after the game, per Bleacher Report.

The Warriors are reeling, having lost four of their last five games. The last two losses have been by a point, to the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Warriors guard Klay Thompson is trying to remain positive as the team works its way through this slump. Following the loss to L.A., Golden State is now 19-24 on the season. The Warriors have to start winning quickly to get back in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference.

RECOMMENDED
Warriors guard Klay Thompson clapping his hands, positive.
Warriors' Klay Thompson refuses to get discouraged after latest crushing loss to Lakers

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Thumb: Lakers' LeBron James shouting in celebration, Kareem Abdul Jabbar clapping.
LeBron James matches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Lakers feat not seen in 48 years

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Warriors guard Steph Curry ripping his jersey with LeBron next to him
Warriors' Stephen Curry rips jersey in frustration after painful 1-point loss vs. Lakers

Peter Sampson ·

The Warriors need Curry to help them get the ship turned around. Curry is leading the team in both points and minutes played, averaging more than 27 points a contest. Curry finished the game Saturday against the Lakers with 46 points and 7 assists.

The team's next opportunity for a win is on Tuesday, as the Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers. That game tips off at 10:00 Eastern.