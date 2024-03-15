Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was on his own show and podcast and was candid about his current injury problems associated with his back. There is no doubt that it has been a tumultuous season for the Warriors forward including multiple suspensions, but now there is a nagging back injury that made him miss last Wednesday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.
So far this season, the 34-year old has been averaging nine points, seven rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Green would further admit that not only has the back injury made him miss the very last outing, but it has been “bothering” him for the last four to five games as said on his show.
“My back has been bothering me for like four or five games and I've kind of been going through it, like just playing through it and playing through it, we have the absolute best training staff in the league. I put my money on that,” Green said. “So they're doing things to get me back to a good space to go in the game and then like the third quarter, it just locks all the way back up and kind of grinding through the rest of the game just trying to get to the end.”
Green would especially feel the effects of the back injury as he described it as locking up during the third quarter of the Mar. 11 game against the San Antonio Spurs. He would describe how he felt the next day where the Warriors star expressed he was “not in a good space” and spoke about how is body is sending him “warning shots” before the Dallas outing.
Green talks about being “not in a good space” after back locked up
“Next day, not in a good space, can't really get on the court even if I want to get some work in and then kind of getting it back to a good space to go back out there and play. And so the hope is that, and not having a game since Monday for myself, not playing in the Dallas game, that as opposed to get it back to a place to where it's like ‘alright, I can get out there now' that those extra couple of days will allow it to go away because it's just no fun,” Green said.
“Just getting it to a space where I can get in the game and then it locks back up and it's painful,” Green continued. “And it's also has been kinda in that same area that I had the issue before and so the way I viewed as like my body keep giving me those warning shots, listen to them before you have to listen to them, then you can't do nothing. And so that is why I missed last night.”
It has yet to be determined if Green will play in Golden State's next contest as they will face the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night in a contest between two teams trying to separate away from teams in the conference. The Warriors (34-31, 10th in the West) are hoping for good news as besides Green, they have missed their featured star in Stephen Curry as well who has missed the last three games.